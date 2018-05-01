Rosneft denies media reports on Sechin’s transfer to government position

A spokesman for Rosneft, Mikhail Leontyev, refuted media reports on Tuesday that the oil company’s CEO Igor Sechin may take a government position, TASS reports.

"We have no such information. The company is working as scheduled and forming a significant part of budget revenues and is responsible before its shareholders, including major international companies and funds," Leontyev said.

"The company’s leadership is working under a contract and the contract of Igor Ivanovich Sechin has been signed, and under it he has to work for two more years - this is exhaustive information," he noted.