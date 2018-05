Istanbul police detain 50 people amid May Day processions

2018-05-01 15:01 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Fifty people calling for mass riots were detained during the May Day processions in Istanbul, Turkish media reported May 1 citing the Istanbul police.

Reportedly, students and a number of employees of trade unions are among the detained.

The May Day processions are underway in Istanbul today. In this regard, roads leading to Taksim Square are closed due to security reasons.