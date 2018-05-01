IS members detained in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Nine members of the terrorist organization "Islamic State" (IS) were detained in a special operation held in the Konya province of Turkey, Turkish media reported on May 1.

Reportedly, all the detainees are Turkish citizens and took an active part in operations of the terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria.

No other details were reported.

Around 41 IS members were detained in a special operation held in Istanbul on April 28.

Syrian citizen Riad Haji Osman, one of the executioners of IS, was detained during a special operation in the Turkish province of Adana on April 13.