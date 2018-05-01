Tajikistan may give green light to Chinese company to explore another gold deposit

2018-05-01 17:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

The Tajik government has reportedly agreed to give Xinjiang Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Co. Ltd (TBEA) the rights to further mining deposits if the profit made from two gold deposits doesn’t cover the cost of building the Dushanbe-2 combined heat and power (CHP) plant, Tajik news agency Asia-Plus reported.

In an interview with China’s media outlets, TBEA top manager Zhang Xin said that according to data provided by the Tajik government, the mineral resources (gold deposits) can cover the company expenses on construction of the Dushanbe-2 CHP plant.

He noted that the Tajik government had agreed to give TBEA the rights to further mining deposits (the location was not identified) if the profit made from the gold deposits doesn’t cover the cost of building the Dushanbe-2 CHP plant.

Zhang noted that the deposits given to TBEA have large gold reserves, and if all resources are implemented completely the will bring big economic profit to the company.

Earlier, the Tajik government granted licenses to develop two gold deposits in the country to TBEA. The licenses have reportedly been offered in exchange for construction of a new combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Dushanbe.

“The license for development of the Upper Kumargh gold deposit was granted to TBEA at the beginning of this year,” an official source at the Main Geology Directorate under the Government of Tajikistan told Asia-Plus in an interview.