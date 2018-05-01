UK: Israel PM speech shows important to keep Iran deal constraints

A speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he unveiled what he said was evidence of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons program underlines the importance of keeping the 2015 Iran nuclear deal’s constraints on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, Britain said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

“The Iran nuclear deal is not based on trust about Iran’s intentions; rather it is based on tough verification, including measures that allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency unprecedented access to Iran’s nuclear program,” Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said.

“The fact that Iran conducted sensitive research in secret until 2003 shows why we need the intrusive inspections allowed by the Iran nuclear deal today,” he added in a statement.