Japan to host summit with China, South Korea on May 9

2018-05-01 18:01 | www.trend.az | 2

Japan will host a summit with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Tokyo on May 9 to discuss regional issues, the government said on Tuesday, with observers expecting North Korea to be high on the agenda, Reuters reports.

The meeting, which has been hosted in turn by each of the three nations since the first one was held in Japan in 2008, aims to strengthen dialogue and cooperation. It is the third time Japan has hosted the meeting, the Foreign Ministry said.

Bracketing the summit, Li will make a state visit to Japan from May 8 to 11, during which he will meet Emperor Akihito, the ministry added.