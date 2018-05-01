US-backed Syrian forces resume battle against ISIS

2018-05-01 18:55 | www.trend.az | 2

US-backed Syrian militias on Tuesday relaunched their offensive to seize the last territory ISIS controls in the east near the border with Iraq Reuters reported

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias, had paused the battle after Turkey launched an assault in January against their northwestern Afrin region.

“We have rearranged our ranks,” said Lilwa al-Abdallah, spokeswoman for the offensive in oil-rich Deir al-Zor province.