Iran expresses readiness to swap gas from Turkmenistan to Pakistan

2018-05-01 19:14 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29

Trend:

Iran’s deputy oil minister Hamid Reza Araqi said that Tehran is ready to swap Turkmenistan’s gas to Pakistan.

Araqi, who heads the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), said that the Islamic Republic can take part in any gas pipeline project in the region due to its unique position, IRNA news agency reported.

He added that Iran is the best route for transferring Turkmenistan gas to Pakistan and the Islamic Republic can carry out this process very fast with minimum costs.

However, Araqi said that Turkmenistan has not answered to Iran’s offer so far.