New head appointed at SOCAR's Azerikimya PA (UPDATE)

2018-05-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Imran Arzumanzade has been appointed the new head of the Azerikimya Production Association of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR, the company told Trend on May 1.