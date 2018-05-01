Direct ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup start in Moscow

Direct ticket sales for the 2018 FIFA World Cup have started at the main FIFA Ticketing Center in Moscow, a TASS reported.

Ticketing centers opened in 11 Russian cities on April 18 but it was only possible to print out previously purchased tickets there, while direct sales stared at 14:00 Moscow time (11:00 GMT) on May 1.

According to volunteers, only Category One tickets for matches set to be played in the city of Volgograd and Category One tickets for the match between Panama and Tunisia, scheduled to take place in Saransk, were still available at 14:30 Moscow time.

FIFA revealed ticket prices for the 2018 World Cup in July 2016. There are four categories of tickets. The category three tickets prices range from $105 to $285, the category two tickets cost from $165 to $480, while the category one ticket prices range from $210 to $750.