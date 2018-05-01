Dollar turns positive for 2018, U.S. stocks fall

The dollar broke into positive territory for the year and U.S. bond yields inched higher again on Tuesday as the recent rise in oil prices fueled expectations the Federal Reserve could flag more interest rate hikes at its policy meeting this week, Reuters reports.

U.S. stocks fell in late morning trading as the latest batch of earnings from companies such as Pfizer and Tapestry, formerly Coach, disappointed investors, and as energy shares fell.

Apple’s quarterly results are due after Wall Street closes and will be a big focus after several weeks of speculation about ebbing smartphone demand based on selective reports from companies in its supply chain.

Technology sector results so far – at least from the likes of Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Samsung and SAP – have broadly beaten forecasts for Q1 and the overall aggregate U.S. earnings growth is tracking seven-year highs of almost 25 percent.

The dollar attracted attention as it turned positive for 2018 just ahead of a two-day Fed meeting that is expected to pave the way for another two or even three U.S. rate hikes this year.

A divergence between growth and the rate outlook versus those of other countries prompted investors to push the currency higher.

The dollar index rose 0.65 percent, with the euro down 0.65 percent to $1.1998.

“We’re pretty much back to where we were at the beginning of the year, so a lot of the dollar weakness has been pretty much wiped out,” said Sireen Harajli, foreign exchange strategist at Mizuho in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 258.77 points, or 1.07 percent, to 23,904.38, the S&P 500 lost 13.31 points, or 0.50 percent, to 2,634.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.74 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,058.52.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.54 percent.