Armenia's ruling party not to support Pashinyan's PM candidacy

The ruling party of Armenia will vote against the candidacy of opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan for the post of prime minister, RIA Novosti reported.

Previously, Ararat Mirzoyan, representative of Armenia’s Yelq opposition faction, put forward the candidacy of the faction’s leader Pashinyan for the post of prime minister.