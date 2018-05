Azerbaijan-Poland business meeting due in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Baku will host the Azerbaijan-Poland business meeting on May 17, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) said in a message on May 1.

The meeting will be held during the visit of a Polish business delegation to Azerbaijan. Seven Polish companies specialized in agriculture and food sector are planning to attend to the event.