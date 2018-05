Armenian parliament fails to elect PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

The Armenian Parliament failed to elect the only candidate, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, as the new prime minister of the country on May 1, RIA Novosti reported.

Only 45 MPs voted for his candidacy while he needed the vote of 53. The MPs from Armenia's ruling party voted against Pashinyan's candidacy.