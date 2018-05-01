Delight and applause: Baku marks International Jazz Day (PHOTO)

2018-05-01 21:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Baku has marked the International Jazz Day with an amazing concert program.

The International Mugham Center was the venue of the unique concert, where famous Azerbaijani and American musicians performed on one stage. Real fans of jazz attended the concert.

The event, dedicated to the International Jazz Day, was held by the Organizing Committee of the Baku International Jazz Festival and supported by Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO and the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the event, Ambassador-at-Large, Secretary General of Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO Elnur Sultanov stressed that Azerbaijan has long and rich jazz traditions.

"This kind of musical art has been gaining popularity in Azerbaijan since 1930s. Jazz continued to develop successfully and foundations were laid for the unique Azerbaijani jazz. Today, jazz is one of the most popular types of musical art. Azerbaijani jazz performers with great success take part in various international contests and jazz festivals," Sultanov said.

The International Jazz Day was established by UNESCO in 2011 and is marked worldwide on April 30.

Sultanov also handed a keepsake with the engraved logo of Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO to the Director of the Baku International Jazz Festival Leyla Afandiyeva.

In her speech, Afandiyeva stressed that Azerbaijani jazz has a rich history.