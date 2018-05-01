Burning building collapses in Sao Paulo, at least 1 killed

2018-05-01 21:49 | www.trend.az | 2

An abandoned office building in the center of the southeastern Brazilian city of Sao Paulo collapsed Tuesday after catching fire, leaving at least one person dead, according to local authorities, Xinhua reported.

The collapsed building, once a police facility, was inhabited intermittently by squatters several years ago. It caught fire at around 1:30 a.m. local time (0430 GMT) and collapsed a few hours later.

One person was trapped in the upper part of the building and was calling for help when the building collapsed and authorities said that the person is most likely dead.