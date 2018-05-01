Trump says he may visit Jerusalem for U.S. Embassy opening

2018-05-01

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he may go to Jerusalem, where the United States is moving its embassy from Tel Aviv later this month after Trump broke with other world powers last year to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Reuters reported.

Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House. The embassy is expected to open May 14 at a provisional site while a more permanent location is built.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News in an interview that he would “love” to have the U.S. president attend.