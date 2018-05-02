Venezuela presidential aspirant vows $75/month minimum wage

Presidential candidate Henri Falcon pledged on Tuesday to raise Venezuela’s minimum wage to $75 per month in a newly-dollarized economy should he beat the ruling socialists in a May 20 vote, Reuters reported.

Falcon slammed President Nicolas Maduro’s announcement on the eve of May Day that he was raising the minimum monthly salary to 1 million bolivars - the third increase this year, but still less than $2 at the black market rate.

“That doesn’t even pay for a kilo of meat!” Falcon scoffed, saying prices in Venezuela were effectively pegged to the dollar, while wages were not, as a result of incompetent economic policies by Maduro’s government.

“This is the worst crisis any Latin American country has suffered in the last 100 years,” added Falcon, who calls Maduro the “candidate of hunger,” in reference to a deep recession and shortages that have millions of Venezuelans skipping meals.

Falcon, 56, has broken with a boycott by the mainstream opposition - which views the vote as rigged in advance - to challenge Maduro, 55, who wants re-election in the OPEC nation.

But less than three weeks before the vote, the campaign is muted, with many despondent about the state of the nation and more preoccupied with finding food than the election.

Some polls show Falcon ahead, but abstention would hit the former soldier and state governor harder than the incumbent. Opposition activists led scattered protests on Tuesday around the country, promoting the boycott and complaining about failing services and shortages.