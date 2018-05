Canadian economy up 0.4 percent in February

The Canadian economy grew 0.4 percent in February, according to Statistics Canada Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

Gross domestic product shrank to 0.1 percent in January and economists forecast it would increase 0.3 percent.

Statistics Canada analysis shows that annualized first quarter growth would be 1.6 percent, more than the 1.3 percent the central bank forecast on April 18.