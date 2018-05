Gunmen Kill at Least Eight Civilians North of Baghdad

Militants opened fire on unarmed Iraqi civilians on Tuesday, killing at least eight and wounding three in a town 25 km (15 miles) north of Baghdad, a security source said, The New York Times reported.

Security forces were searching the area in Tarmiya where the shooting took place, the military said in a statement which did not specify a death toll.

"Security forces stopped this terrorist gang," the military later said in a second statement.