9 out of 10 people worldwide breathe polluted air: WHO

2018-05-02 03:19 | www.trend.az | 2

Though more countries are taking action, still nine out of ten people worldwide are breathing air containing high levels of pollutants, with an estimated death toll of seven million every year caused by outdoor and household air pollution, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday, Xinhua reoirted.

In WHO's latest estimates, around seven million people die every year from exposure to fine particles in polluted air. These particles are capable of penetrating deep into the lungs and cardiovascular system, causing diseases including stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and respiratory infections, including pneumonia, the WHO says.

In 2016 alone, outdoor, or ambient, air pollution caused some 4.2 million deaths, while household air pollution from cooking with polluting fuels and technologies caused an estimated 3.8 million deaths in the same period.

More than 90 percent of air pollution-related deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, mainly in Asia and Africa, followed by low- and middle-income countries of the Eastern Mediterranean region, Europe and the Americas.

WHO figures show that the highest ambient air pollution levels are in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and in Southeast Asia, with annual mean levels often exceeding more than five times WHO limits, followed by low and middle-income cities in Africa and the Western Pacific.

In general, ambient air pollution levels are lowest in high-income countries, particularly in Europe, the Americas and the Western Pacific. In cities of high-income countries in Europe, air pollution has been shown to lower average life expectancy by anywhere between two and 24 months, depending on pollution levels.