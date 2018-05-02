Over 63,600 residents of Eastern Ghouta return to their homes - Center for Reconciliation

Over 63,600 residents of Syria’s Eastern Ghouta have returned to their homes from refugee camps, head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria Major General Yuri Yevtushenko told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reported.

"A total of 63,628 residents of Eastern Ghouta have returned to their homes from refugee camps and temporary shelters," he said.

The Russian military continues to clear residential dwellings and infrastructure facilities from mines. Seven buildings were demined in Eastern Ghouta’s town of Douma in the past 24 hours, while 12 explosive devices were defused. In addition, Russian military police continue to patrol settlements in Eastern Ghouta and Eastern Qalamoun.

"Officers from the Center for Reconciliation have participated in a meeting of the Syrian National Anti-Terrorism Committee," Yevtushenko pointed out. "The meeting’s participants discussed the results of the six-day operation to liberate Eastern Qalamoun from illegal armed groups," he said, adding that Russia had emphasized the importance of creating conditions for the return of civilians to Eastern Ghouta.