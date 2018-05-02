4 civilians killed, 27 injured in Libya in April: UN report

2018-05-02 04:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Violence in Libya killed four civilians and injured 27 others in April, the UN Support Mission in the North African country said Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

"From April 1-30, 2018, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) documented 31 civilian casualties - four deaths and 27 injuries - during the conduct of hostilities across Libya," said a report by UNSMIL.

Three men and one boy were killed and 19 men, five women, two boys and one girl were injured, said the report.

Shelling, gunfire, explosive remnants of war and vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices caused the most civilian casualties, according to the report.