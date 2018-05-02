France's Macron does not know what Trump will decide on Iran deal

2018-05-02 08:27 | www.trend.az | 1

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he did not know whether U.S. President Trump would stick with a 2015 nuclear deal that many in the West see as the best hope of preventing Iran from getting a nuclear bomb, Reuters reported.

“I don’t know what the U.S. president will decide on the 12th May,” Macron told reporters in Sydney after meeting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Macron urged Trump to continue with the deal when the two met in Washington last week, but the White House has sounded unconvinced.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the agreement on limiting Iran’s development of nuclear weapons was reached under false pretences because the country’s nuclear program was more advanced than it indicated at the time.