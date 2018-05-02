Number of missing people after fire in Sao Paulo may reach 45

The number of people, who went missing as a result of a fire that broke out in a 24-storey tower block in Brazil’s Sao Paulo, may reach 45, Sputnik reported citing media.

A massive fire engulfed two tower blocks in Sao Paolo on Tuesday causing one of the buildings to collapse. Earlier reports suggested that one person died and 150 people were evacuated as a result of the fire, while at least three people were said to be missing.

According to the Globo broadcaster, the location of these missing people has not been determined yet, but this does not mean that they are all under the rubble.