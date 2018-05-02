Close Xi aide to meet U.S. trade delegation in Beijing

2018-05-02 | www.trend.az

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser, Vice Premier Liu He, will meet a top-level U.S. trade delegation in Beijing this week, state media said on Wednesday, amid a festering dispute between the world’s two largest economies, Reuters reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened tariffs on up to $150 billion worth of Chinese goods to punish China over its joint-venture requirements and other policies the United States says force American companies to surrender their intellectual property to state-backed Chinese competitors.

China, which denies it coerces such technology transfers, has threatened retaliation in equal measure, including tariffs on U.S. soybeans and aircraft.

In a brief report, state media said China welcomed the delegation’s trip to Beijing, set for Thursday and Friday, adding that Liu would meet its members to “exchange views” on issues of mutual concern about Sino-U.S. trade and business ties.

It did not elaborate.

The U.S. visitors include Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro and new White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

China says it is determined to open its economy further to the outside world, and has denounced what it calls U.S. protectionism.

The talks needed some give-and-take, the official China Daily said in a Wednesday editorial.

“The time when China could be forced to open its doors is long past, and Beijing is not opening them wider now simply to appease others,” it said.