Russia ready to provide Turkmenistan's fuel complex with innovative technologies

2018-05-02

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 2

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Russian "Konkov's petro-hydraulic drives" company expressed readiness to provide the Fuel and energy complex of Turkmenistan with innovative solutions for improving oil production, said the report of "Oil and gas complex" of Turkmenistan.

The prospects of supply of oil and gas equipment, as well as the introduction of mining and refining technologies were discussed at the meeting of Russian Ambassador to Ashgabat Alexander Blokhin with the Director of the Company Vladimir Konkov.