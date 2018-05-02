Powerful earthquake jolts South west Iran

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale shook Iranian south western province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad on May 2, morning.

The tremors occurred at 8:38 local time (UTC ‎+4:30), according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute, Iran's state-run IRINN TV reported.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 8 kilometers underground and near the city of Sisakht.

Reportedly, electricity has been disrupted in some areas. The quake has caused damage to some buildings as well.