Damascus, armed opposition agree on militant withdrawal from Homs

2018-05-02 09:34 | www.trend.az | 2

Syrian authorities and armed opposition have made an agreement on the withdrawal of armed opposition groups from the northern outskirts of the city of Homs (165 kilometers from Damascus), TASS with reference to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Tuesday.

According to SANA, militants must hand heavy weapons, armored vehicles and means of transport over to the Syrian army, as well as maps of minefields and underground passages. They are also expected to indicate the location of weapons depots.

Militants currently control the Rastan, Talbiseh and Houla towns located ten to 12 kilometers from Homs. According to the agreement, militants will have to unblock the Homs-Hama highway and leave the southern outskirts of the Hama city.