Azerbaijani currency rates for May 2 (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and Euro against Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, was set at 1.7 и 2.0404 manats respectively for May 2.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for May 2.