Protesters in Yerevan blocking road to Zvartnots airport

2018-05-02 09:51 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

Trend:

The protesters in Yerevan are blocking the road leading to the Yerevan airport "Zvartnots", and the corresponding video footage was posted on Youtube, RIA Novosti reported.

Judging by the video footage, the road is blocked on both sides. Police persuaded the protesters to open the road.

On May 1, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, whom the Parliament did not elect as Prime Minister, called on supporters to hold a total campaign of civil disobedience in the morning of May 2, to declare a general strike, and to block all streets, roads and paths to the airport.