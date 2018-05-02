Turkish deputy PM talks opposition’s coalition creation at upcoming election

2018-05-02 12:48 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Creation of a coalition by Turkey’s four opposition political parties preparing for the upcoming parliamentary election is directed precisely against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said, Turkish media reported May 2.

“The coalition’s creation isn’t aimed at strengthening democracy in Turkey, as leaders of the parties claim,” Bozdag said.

It was earlier reported that Turkey’s opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Good Party (Iyi Parti), Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi) and Democratic Party (Demokrat Parti) are creating a coalition at the parliamentary election to be held in the country June 24.

The opposition parties may put forward a single candidacy for the post of Turkey’s president at the presidential election to be held on the same day.