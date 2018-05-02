SOCAR names exact date of launching TANAP

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The ceremony of commissioning the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will be held June 19 in Turkey, Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper reported citing Vagif Aliyev, head of the Investments Division of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

He noted that the holding of early parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey on June 24 influenced the decision to postpone the TANAP commissioning ceremony.

“It was planned that the first gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Turkey via TANAP will begin in the first week of July,” he said. “However, during the last week meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it was decided to hold the TANAP commissioning ceremony on June 19.”

Vagif Aliyev added that TANAP is a very complex project.