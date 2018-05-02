Azerbaijan highly appreciates Turkmenistan's role in restoration of “Great Silk Road”

Avaza, Turkmenistan, May 2

By Vugar Imanov - Trend:

The opening of the Turkmenbashi international seaport is an event that can be seen as a significant contribution of Turkmenistan to the restoration of the "Great Silk Road" in contemporary circumstances, the Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Ramin Guluzade said May 2 addressing the International forum “"The Great Silk Road" – to new frontiers of development" in the Turkmen national tourist zone Avaza.

Guluzade said, transport projects have always been engines of development and today such projects as "Baku-Tbilisi-Kars" and "North-South" open a new shortest route from Asia to Europe and connect the shores of the Persian and Finnish Gulfs, and create new opportunities for international cooperation.

"The construction of international sea port is also implemented in Azerbaijan, on the shores of the Caspian Sea, and the logistics centre is created for free economic activities. These projects complement each other, change the global transport landscape, and allow for more efficient use of our geographical location at the crossroads of Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Our cooperation in this field will serve for the future development of our countries", - said Guluzade.