National Students’ Scientific and Technical Conference completes its work at BHOS (PHOTO)

2018-05-02 13:31 | www.trend.az | 2

National Students’ Scientific and Technical Conference dedicated to 95th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev has completed its work at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

From April 30 through May 2, five plenary sessions were held and 68 students’ reports were presented for discussion in five sections. Thirty five reports were submitted by BHOS students, while the others were presented by students from ten universities participating in the conference.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Higher School rector Elmar Gasimov told that the annual Students’ Scientific and Technical Conference is conducted at BHOS for the sixth time.

For the first time, this year conference gathered not only BHOS students, but also representatives from other universities and, thus, became a national student event, he said.