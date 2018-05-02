Erdogan invites S. Korean investors to join Istanbul Canal construction

2018-05-02 13:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Seoul invited South Korean investors to participate in the construction of the Istanbul Canal, a waterway that will link the Black and Marmara seas, Turkish media reported May 2.

He said the participation of South Korea in the canal’s construction will serve the interests of the two countries.

Today, President Erdogan is on an official visit to South Korea.

Before his visit to South Korea, Erdogan stressed the importance of strengthening relations between the countries, as well as the need to increase the trade turnover.

The aim of construction of the Istanbul Canal is to reduce the burden on the Bosphorus Strait, as well as to prevent the threat of ecological and man-made disasters on one of the world's most intense sea routes.