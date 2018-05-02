Azerbaijan, San Marino ink memo (PHOTO)

2018-05-02 13:48 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received a delegation headed by Nicola Renzi, secretary of state for foreign and political affairs of the Republic of San Marino, the Foreign Ministry said May 2.



The sides stressed the importance of holding regular high level meetings for further strengthening of political and economic relations between the two countries.



The sides noted that trade relations between Azerbaijan and San Marino do not meet the potential of the two countries and exchanged their views on the opportunities for further deepening of this cooperation.

In this context, the ministers stressed the importance of direct contacts between business circles of the two countries and holding business forums in order to promote economic-commerce relations.



The ministers discussed the cooperation within international organizations. Mammadyarov informed his counterpart about capital Baku's candidacy for Expo 2025.



Speaking about the negotiation process on settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mammadyarov noted that the conflict must be resolved within the framework of internationally recognized borders, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan based on the UN Security Council resolutions.



The ministers also exchanged their views on opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, humanitarian, tourism, sport and other spheres.



Later, the ministers signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan and the Foreign Ministry of San Marino.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news