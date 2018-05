Irish High Court refuses Facebook bid to delay privacy case referral

2018-05-02 | www.trend.az

Ireland’s High Court refused a request by Facebook to delay a referral of a landmark privacy case to Europe’s top court on Wednesday, ordering its immediate referral, Reuters reports.

Facebook sought the delay this week to allow it attempt to pursue a Supreme Court appeal and a lawyer for the company said it would still seek permission from the Supreme Court to appeal.