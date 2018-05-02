Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee exceeds forecast on revenues (UPDATE)

2018-05-02 14:05 | www.trend.az | 2

Details added (first version posted on 12:17)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The forecast for customs revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan for the first four months, has exceeded by 36 percent, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the country Safar Mehdiyev said May 2, answering the reporters' questions.

"According to preliminary calculations for the four months of 2018, the forecast on transfers to the state budget was executed by 136 percent. During this period, we transferred 1.021 million manats to the budget with the actual forecast of 750 million manats. I believe this trend will continue," he said.

Speaking about reasons for the significant increase in the customs revenues in the state budget, Mehdiyev linked this with the increase in import operations.