Meet company that will improve your business – ASSTRA

2018-05-02 14:09 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

Trend:

Since the company’s founding, AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG has been growing fast and outpacing its competition. Customers choose AsstrA not only for high-quality service but also for the multinational’s innovative, continuously developing solutions.

There are more logistics and transportation suppliers on the market than ever. However, not all provide as comprehensive a range of services – with as many transport modes – to as wide a variety of sectors as AsstrA. The company’s offerings cover trade support, customs and warehouse services, consulting, insurance, and project logistics.

For over 20 years, the international firm has been investing in stable business growth and improved service quality. At the beginning of this year, AsstrA opened a new office in Romania and partnered with new agents in Austria and Spain. Currently, the company keeps employees close to customers with a local presence in 18 countries across the CIS, Europe, and Asia. In addition to geographical development, AsstrA is actively adding talent. Now there are over 900 qualified specialists within the organization.

AsstrA is constantly improving its solution offerings with a new range of practices to meet even the most demanding customers’ needs. The multinational constantly covers more trade lanes, regardless of distances. Dmitry Lagun, AsstrA CEO, says:

”No matter how far your cargo needs to go, we’ll get it there on time.”

AsstrA is always up-to-date with regards to modern IT technologies. The company’s solutions depend on the effective innovation of its employees, as AsstrA clients confirm:

“AsstrA’s team of professionals is always in touch. There are no issues they can’t solve…”

In addition to adopting new technology, AsstrA has taken a new 3 million euro liability insurance policy with Zürich Versicherungs-Gesellschaft AG, a global insurance leader. The coverage is 3 times greater than before and will allow the company to continue increasing the scope of its cooperation with global brands.

AsstrA’s creative approach to corporate development also emphasizes environmental protection. The company enforces strict compliance with any necessary ecological requirements related to business operations and promotes environmental awareness in all its offices.