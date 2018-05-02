Fatal fever spreading in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever has caused the death of one man in Iran in recent days, Bashir Khaleghi, an Iranian MP, said.

Kaleghi, who is a member of the Parliament’s Health Commission, said that at least four people have so far caught the disease in the recent days, ILNA news agency reported.

The cases have been reported in Iran’s south eastern province of Kerman (three case) and southern province of Fars(one case), he added.