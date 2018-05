At least seven killed in attack on Libyan electoral commission

At least seven people were killed in an attack on the offices of Libya’s electoral commission in Tripoli on Wednesday, a spokesman for the commission said, Reuters reports.

“The incident resulted in seven killed — three from (the commission’s) staff and four members of security forces,” said spokesman Khaled Omar.

