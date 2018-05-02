Index of Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange on May 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Composite Index (UCI) of the Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange (RSE) decreased to 1,023.96 points on May 2, which is 0.03 points less compared to May 1 (1,023.99 points).

At the beginning of the trade-day the UCI was at 1,023.99 points, increasing to 1,024.04 points by 11:07 (GMT +5), decreasing then to 1,023.96 points at 13:06. The figure has remained stable till the end of the trade-day.

During the trade-week, the largest figure of the UCI was detected on May 1 (1,023.99), with the lowest being on May 2 (1,023.96 points).