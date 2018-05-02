Steve Wozniak to participate in Astana Economic Forum

2018-05-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

American inventor, engineer and programmer, co-founder of Apple Inc., Steve Wozniak confirmed his participation in the Astana Economic Forum (AEF) 2018 Global Challenges Summit, which will be held in Astana on May 17-19, the event's website says.

In 1976, Steve Wozniak, along with Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne, co-founded Apple Computer (Apple Inc). In the mid-1970s. Their Apple I and Apple II computers marked the "microcomputer revolution" and determined the future development of the industry.

Steve Wozniak also founded CL9 and the Wheels of Zeus companies. Wozniak was awarded 10 honorary degrees of Doctor of Technical Sciences from the world’s leading universities for his contribution to technology.