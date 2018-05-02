National Informatics Olympiad kicks-off with support of Nar

The national Olympiad on informatics among university students has kicked off with support of Nar on April 29, 2018 in the Baku Engineering University.

The Olympiad is jointly organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Education and Institute of Information Technologies of National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS).

In its twelfth consecutive year, this year’s Olympiad is dedicated to May 17 - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. The purpose of the Olympiad is to raise the level of knowledge among students of higher educational institutions in the field of computer science, programming, boost their growing interest in this area, as well as to involve the winners in the international Olympiads.

This year, a total of 62 teams from 25 universities of the country have registered to participate in the competition. Along with the students from the universities in the capital, this year students of state universities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Nakhichevan, Sumgait and Lankaran, Azerbaijan Technological University, as well as Azerbaijan State Agrarian University showed a special interest in participating in the Olympiad.

According to the rules of the competition, only one team from each institution, which demonstrates the highest score, will qualify to the final stage of the Olympiad. Four teams demonstrating the best results in the final will be announced as the winners. The winners will be awarded with valuable prizes from Nar and BestComp Group. Final stage of the Olympiad will be held on 5th of May 2018 at the Institute of Information Technologies of ANAS.