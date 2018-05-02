Ireland puts Georgia on the list of secure countries

2018-05-02 | www.trend.az

The Ministry of Justice of Ireland has decided to put Georgia on the list of secure countries, Georgian foreign ministry said yesterday. The decision of the Ireland government came into force on April 16, Agenda reports.

In doing so, Ireland becomes the ninth EU country out of 12 classifying countries according to their security level which have decided to consider Georgia as a secure country.

Other countries who have already recognised Georgia as a secure country are Luxembourg, Belgium, Netherlands, France, Bulgaria, Austria, Liechtenstein, and Iceland.