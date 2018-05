New department established at Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry

2018-05-02 14:47 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

A department for the control of export-import operations was established under the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry, the ministry said in a message on May 2.

The department was established within Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's order "On Measures for Improving Control over Export-Import Operations".