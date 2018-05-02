EU interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan in transport, logistics (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The EU is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan in the transport and logistics sphere, Kestutis Jankauskas, head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, said at an international conference of the International Association of Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Customs and Logistics in Baku May 2.

"Azerbaijan is a country that connects the East and the West, Asia and Europe, Jankauskas said. "So it is important for the EU that transit routes through Azerbaijan become not only the shortest and fastest, but also the cheapest and most convenient."

He said that Azerbaijan has all the technical capabilities to become the most important link between Europe and Asia.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway was launched last year, in addition, an international seaport is being built in Baku’s Alat settlement, where the free economic zone will be created, and Baku has a wonderful international airport, he noted.