SOCAR estimates cost of creating new petrochemical complex in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Maxim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan state company SOCAR estimates the cost of construction of a new petrochemical complex in Turkey at more than $3 billion, Hürriyet newspaper reports referring to the Head of the Investment Department of Azerbaijan state company SOCAR Vagif Aliyev.

The head of the Department said SOCAR has already started work on the conclusion of licensing agreements in the framework of establishment of the new complex.

"Agreements with BP and Axens have already been signed, and work is underway with other companies. Investments in the creation of the complex will exceed $3 billion, so we appealed to the Turkish government with a proposal to declare the Aliagha Peninsula as a "strategic investment zone". The investment decision on the project will be made in mid-2019, and the recognition of the Aliagha Peninsula as a "strategic investment zone" will facilitate adoption of that decision. Such zones are successfully operating in Singapore," Aliyev said.

The head of the Department noted that SOCAR continues work on the feasibility study of the project.