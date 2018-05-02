Israel eyes airbase to handle tourist boom, wartime overspill

Israel plans to adapt an air force base for civilian use to accommodate surging tourism and serve as a back-up airport in wartime or bad weather, officials said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Israel’s need for additional and dispersed aviation gateways hit home during the 2014 Gaza war, when Palestinian rocket fire at metropolitan Tel Aviv prompted most foreign carriers to briefly shun the city’s Ben Gurion Airport.

A second international airport is due to open this year near the southern Red Sea resort of Eilat. That site, the Ilan & Asaf Ramon Airport, will be out of range of most guerrilla salvoes but its operating volume will be one-seventh that of Ben Gurion.

Addressing an Israeli aviation conference, Transportation Minister Israel Katz said Ben Gurion was already dealing with traffic beyond its intended capacity, prompting the airport to erect temporary pavilions to provide cover for travelers.

“There is no doubt that, in addition to the Ramon airport, we have to set up a complement,” Katz said. He said this would entail re-purposing one of two air force bases - Nevatim, in the south, or Ramat David, in the north - for dual civilian use.

Israel has seen a 30 percent growth in tourism this quarter over 2017, which was a record year. Its military has clashed with Iranian forces in Syria, stirring concern that a bigger conflict could erupt, potentially engulfing Lebanon.